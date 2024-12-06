Man arrested in connection with stabbing of woman in Kildare

The 24-year-old woman was found in a carpark on Wednesday morning in Newbridge with serious injuries. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack on a young woman in Co Kildare which left her with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old woman was found in a carpark on Wednesday morning in Newbridge with serious injuries. She had suffered a number of stab wounds and had lost a large amount of blood.

She is currently being treated in Tallaght University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition. Her injuries are described as life-changing.

On Friday, gardaí arrested an man aged in his 20s. He is being held for questioning in a Garda station in the eastern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have 24 hours, plus rest periods, to question him.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for information from the public, including people with mobile phone or dash cam footage.

There are seeking information from anyone present in the area of St Conleth’s car park, of main street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, between 11pm on Tuesday 3rd and 8.15am on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.