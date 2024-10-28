Gardaí following definite line of inquiry after killing of Stephen Ring in Co Wexford

The remains of Stephen Ring were discovered on Sunday afternoon at Carrigfoyle quarry, in the remote area of Shelmalier Commons, southwest of Wexford town

A man whose remains were found in Co Wexford was killed by someone known to him and was likely dead at the time he was reported missing almost two weeks ago, gardaí believe.

Detectives have been working on a definite line of inquiry since last week, even though Stephen Ring was being treated as a missing person at that time. They now believe the fatal assault occurred as part of a local dispute.

The remains of Mr Ring (27) were discovered on Sunday afternoon at Carrigfoyle quarry, in the remote area of Shelmalier Commons, southwest of Wexford town. Mr Ring had sustained multiple injuries and while the results of a postmortem were awaited, gardaí are treating his death as a homicide case.

Gardaí suspect he was attacked in another location and his remains taken to a body of water at Carrigfoyle quarry and dumped there, perhaps on the same morning he was last seen alive. There are popular walking trails in the area of the quarry, which were sealed off on Sunday so the area could undergo examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Mr Ring’s remains were discovered after gardaí received specific information. A major Garda search operation was mounted, which included the Garda helicopter, leading to the discovery of the body just before lunchtime on Sunday.

Mr Ring had been reported missing the week before last and while an investigation was under way in a bid to find him, those efforts were stood down on Sunday when his body was found. The deceased man was last seen alive on Tuesday, October 15th, in Wexford town.

Mr Ring was dropped off at the entrance of Ard na Dara, Clonard, Wexford, at about 2am on the morning he was last seen alive. Gardaí suspect he was attacked around the same time. A suspect, who was known to the dead man, has been identified.

Searches were carried out last week and a number of people spoken to, though not arrested, as gardaí, and Mr Ring’s family, became increasingly concerned for his welfare. There were no sightings of him and he had made no effort to access any of his money.

Some of those interviewed by gardaí to date have links to the local drug trade. At least one of the properties visited last week has since been sealed off for searching by gardaí.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on Sunday and were being questioned at a Co Wexford Garda station. They were being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for them to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Wexford Garda station, with a Garda family liaison officer also assigned to the victim’s family.