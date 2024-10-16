Case of boy (8) missing from Co Louth upgraded to murder investigation

Gardaí have opened a murder investigation has begun following the disappearance of an eight-year-old boy in Co Louth six weeks ago.

Kyran Durnin was reported missing from his home in Drogheda on August 30th. His mother, Dayla (24), went missing at the same time, but was located five days later. She had left a note for her mother, Rhonda, stating that she needed to get away for a few days.

Gardaí said that despite extensive enquiries to date detectives have been unable to either locate the boy, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

They have now concluded that he is missing presumed dead and a murder investigation has begun. The inquiry is being led by a senior investigating officer based out of an incident room at Drogheda Garda station.

Anyone who has any information in connection with the boy’s disappearance to contact Drogheda Garda station on (041) 987 4200 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.