Man (20s) arrested over knifepoint robbery of Dublin taxi driver

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection to the knifepoint robbery of a taxi driver in north Dublin on Sunday morning.
At approximately 1.30am, gardaí in Ballymun responded to reports that the taxi driver, a man in his 40s, was threatened with a knife by a passenger in his car in the Poppintree area.
The assailant had fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash, a Garda spokesman said. The driver was not physically harmed in the incident.
Uniformed gardaí and members connected to the Armed Support Unit (ASU) later arrested a man at a house in the Ballymun area.
The arrested man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Investigations are ongoing.
