Investigation launched into death of woman after Derry flat fire

An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found following a fire at a flat in Derry.

Police received a report of a fire at an address at Harvey Street at 4.15am on Saturday.

Crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and a woman was discovered in a ground-floor flat.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the “suspicious” death.

Closures have been put in place at Waterloo Street and Chamberlain Street and people have been advised to avoid the area. – PA