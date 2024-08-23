Nell McCafferty ‘changed Ireland for the better’, mourners at her funeral in Derry’s Bogside told

Nell McCafferty's coffin is carried into St Columba's Church, Longtower, Derry, for the funeral of the journalist and playwright. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Nell McCafferty “changed Ireland for the better”, mourners at her funeral have been told.

Delivering an elegy ahead of her funeral Mass in Derry’s Bogside on Friday, the veteran civil rights campaigner and journalist Eamonn McCann said it was “given to very few of us to actually change the world”.

“Nell did change the world, and in the course of that she entranced as many women as she alarmed men … they had never seen or heard the like of her”.

She fought “for women’s rights, for the rights of gay people, for the rights of downtrodden”, he said.

“Nell McCafferty changed Ireland, and changed Ireland for the better, and she came from the Bogside to do that.”

McCafferty, who died on Wednesday aged 80, became involved in civil rights politics as a student at Queen’s University, Belfast, in the 1960s, and subsequently became a journalist with The Irish Times and a founder member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement.

Bernadette McAliskey, Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Sinead McLaughlin at the funeral of Nell McCafferty. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

She sought to give women a voice through her writing, and focused on women’s rights, poverty and social injustice and wrote a number of books, including A Woman to Blame, about the 1984 the Kerry babies case.

Among those who attended Requiem Mass at St Columba’s, Long Tower, on Friday were the aides-de-camp of President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Simon Harris, as well as the North’s First Minister, the Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill leaves St Columba's Church, Longtower, Derry, following the funeral of journalist and playwright Nell McCafferty. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fellow civil rights activist Bernadette McAliskey was also present, as was the mayor of Derry, the SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr; the former Foyle MP Mark Durkan; the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown; the writer and journalist Denis Bradley, and members of the Bloody Sunday families.

A number of current and former journalists were also there, including Olivia O’Leary, Susan O’Keeffe, Irish Times features editor Mary Minihan, the press ombudsman Susan McKay and Darach MacDonald, who attended on behalf of the Derry and North West branch of the National Union of Journalists.

Friends and comrades from the civil rights, feminist and LGBTQ+ movements formed a guard of honour of rainbow flags as the wicker coffin was removed from the hearse and carried into the church by family members, including McCafferty’s sister Carmel.