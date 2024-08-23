Enoch Burke says prison is a ‘horrible place’ as he returns to Westmeath school

Teacher Enoch Burke has described prison as a “horrible place” as he returned to St Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath today, in breach of a High Court order.
Aware of the risks of returning to Mountjoy Prison, where he previously spent more than 400 days for contempt, he said he “has to do what’s right.”
The Castlebar native was previously jailed for defying a court order to stay away from the private boarding school in Multyfarnham and was released in June, despite refusing to comply with the order, as the school was on break.
Last month, the High Court rejected his bid for a permanent injunction to prevent his exclusion from the school.
Nonetheless, he appeared at St Wilson’s on Thursday during an induction day for first year students.
Asked why he returned, Mr Burke said “this is the place for me to be”.
“I have a job here, I’m employed here, I work here, and the only reason the school and the courts are denying me my rights is because I said I would not call a young boy a girl,” he said.
“It’s now two years since August 2022, and the courts in this country are refusing to give people their rights. That’s a serious situation where we have judges not upholding the Constitution.”
When asked if he was fearful of returning to Mountjoy, Mr Burke stated that he has to do what he feels is right.
“Obviously, prison is a terrible place; nobody wants to go to prison, but I have to do the right thing and stand up for what’s right,” he said.
“I’m obliged to stand up for my rights, the rights of everyone in this country, and this is something that is manifestly wrong.”
