Attempted murder investigation in Co Down after shotgun pellets fired into house

The PSNI has launched an attempted murder investigation after shotgun pellets were fired into a house in Ballygowan, Co Down on Saturday night.
Det Chief Insp Kerry Brennan said: “Police received a report that at around 11pm, a woman was struck on her head and back with a number of shotgun pellets, which were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area.
“The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains. A man who was in the house at the time, was uninjured during the incident. We believe the male suspect made off in a white Transit style van.
“We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning, there is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bring firearms on to our streets.”
Det Chief Insp Brennan continued: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident to call Police on 101 quoting reference 1815 22/06/24.
“We would also appeal to anyone who noticed a white van acting suspiciously in the area over the last week to get in touch.”
You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
