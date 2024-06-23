Attempted murder investigation in Co Down after shotgun pellets fired into house

The PSNI has launched an attempted murder investigation after shotgun pellets were fired into a house in Ballygowan, Co Down on Saturday night.

Det Chief Insp Kerry Brennan said: “Police received a report that at around 11pm, a woman was struck on her head and back with a number of shotgun pellets, which were fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area.

“The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains. A man who was in the house at the time, was uninjured during the incident. We believe the male suspect made off in a white Transit style van.

“We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning, there is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bring firearms on to our streets.”

READ MORE

Det Chief Insp Brennan continued: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident to call Police on 101 quoting reference 1815 22/06/24.

“We would also appeal to anyone who noticed a white van acting suspiciously in the area over the last week to get in touch.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/