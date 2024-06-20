Three men arrested over protests outside Taoiseach’s Co Wicklow home

Three men have been arrested over allegations they harassed Taoiseach Simon Harris by protesting outside his family home. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Three men have been arrested over allegations they harassed Taoiseach Simon Harris by protesting outside his family home in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The arrests, which occurred on Thursday morning, are believed to be the first targeting those suspected of recent protests outside the homes of politicians.

While such gatherings are not illegal, those involved could breach the criminal law by repeatedly turning up, or by acting in a manner outside the range of normal protest actions.

The operation on Thursday was also significant in that it involved members of An Garda Síochána’s Special Detective Unit, which investigates terrorism and threats to the State.

The three suspects arrested are men and after being detained at different addresses on Thursday morning they can be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge. Garda Headquarters issued a brief statement confirming the early morning operation.

“Gardaí in the Wexford-Wicklow Division, supported by the Special Detective Unit, have arrested three males, for alleged offences contrary to Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act, this morning as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged harassment of an elected official,” it said.

“The males, two of whom are aged in their 40s and one in his 30s, are currently detained at Garda Stations in County Wicklow under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

The statement made no mention of Mr Harris or the specific reason the three men had been arrested. However, The Irish Times has confirmed the arrests relate the alleged harassment of Mr Harris and that the events under investigation are the protests at his home.

Last month a number of people staged a protest outside the Harris family home when the Taoiseach was not present but his wife was at home and preparing the couple’s young children for bed.

On that occasion Mr Harris was strongly critical of those who gathered outside his house – under the guise of an anti-migration action – saying people’s homes should be “out of bounds” to protesters. However, he also said at the time the Garda had assured him they had all the powers they needed to tackle protesters.

Last Friday night another protest, which was a smaller event, took place briefly outside the Harris family home. About six people gathered, most of them masked.

They dispersed after making remarks objecting to a centre in Ballyogan, south Dublin, for people seeking asylum and other comments relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.