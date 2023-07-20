US tourist in serious condition after unprovoked Dublin city centre attack

Store Street Garda station. A US tourist was attacked at the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street, a few hundred metres from the Garda station. File photograph: Google Street View

A tourist is in a serious condition with head injuries following a sustained assault by a group of people in Dublin City Centre last night.

The 57-year-old, who was visiting Ireland from the United States, had just left his accommodation on Talbot Street when he was set upon by several youths.

It is understood the group kicked and punched the victim, including as he lay on the ground, in what sources described as an “entirely unprovoked” attack.

The attackers fled and gardaí and emergency services arrived on the scene a short time later. The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

Gardaí have described his condition as serious but stable. Doctors believe he received a number of kicks to the head.

Investigators are harvesting CCTV footage from the area and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been made.

The man’s family is receiving consular assistance from the US Embassy in Dublin.

The attack occurred at the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street, a few hundred metres from Store Street Garda station.

Independent councillor Nial Ring told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the incident had “appalled everyone in the area” and that Talbot Street is “becoming a no-go area.”

“The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest Garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing.”

Local public representatives have previously pointed to the lack of garda resources in the area.

“We should not have to wait for incidents like this to have the issue highlighted again,” Cllr Ring said.

“People are sickened by what happened to that tourist last night. And yes, people are not surprised because we have seen Talbot Street go downhill and we have brought this up time and again with the chief superintendent in the area, Pat McManamon, who has been very understanding, but has pointed out time and again that it’s down to a lack of resources.”

Mr Ring called on Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to visit the Talbot Street area. “We have a community safety partnership just about ready to go, but what we really need are gardaí on the beat.

“We need Store Street Garda station, fully resourced. They are stretched to the limit. They’re doing the best they can, but slowly but surely that part of town is becoming a no-go area. And as a Dubliner who goes into town and out of town all the time, I just think this is really frightening for people to hear attacks like this.”

In a statement, the Garda said it is “appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”