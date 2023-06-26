Abbey Theatre condemns ‘random act of mindless violence’ against actor who was bitten and glassed

The Abbey Theatre described the attack on Mr Hrekov as an 'unprovoked, random act of mindless violence'.

A Ukrainian actor was hospitalised after being glassed and bitten during an unprovoked assault in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Hrekov (23) was performing in the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre’s version of Brian Friel’s Translation at the Abbey Theatre.

He was beaten up a short distance away from the theatre after some passers-by tried to steal his cigarettes on Saturday night.

Five people, two men and three women, assaulted him and glassed him with a bottle. Some of the women also bit him.

Oleksandr Hrekov, far right, in Translations, a Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Theatre production at the Abbey Theatre. Photograph: Abbey Theatre

Mr Hrekov was taken to the Mater Hospital and treated for his wounds. He has since returned to Ukraine with the rest of the cast following the seven performances in Ukrainian of the play.

In a statement the Abbey Theatre described the attack as an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence”.

The statement continued: “Both the Abbey Theatre and the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre condemn this behaviour and stand together against bullying and violence of this nature.

“The cast member is recovering well and began the journey home to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday. The Abbey Theatre will continue to work with the Gardaí, who are investigating the incident.

“This incident will not overshadow the joyful and important collaboration between our two theatre companies. This is only the beginning of the Abbey Theatre’s artistic relationship with our friends at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre.

“They are a group of incredible and resilient artists ­– using their art as an act of resistance to speak to their lived experience in a powerful and deeply moving way. A 27 strong theatre company travelled from Kyiv to perform the canonical Irish text, which illuminates the determination of a people to persist and ensure their culture endures in the most difficult of circumstances.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí received report of an incident of assault on Eden Quay, Saturday, June 24th 2023.

“A man aged in his 20s was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. No arrests have been made.”

The Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre version was originally performed in Kyiv in October in Ukrainian. It was performed in Ukrainian at the Abbey Theatre.