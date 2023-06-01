New Garda oversight body will need twice as many staff - Gsoc

Gsoc has faced strong criticism from Garda representative bodies over its handling of inquiries and treatment of gardaí under investigation. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/ The Irish Times

The new Garda oversight body will need twice as many staff in order to properly investigate complaints about gardaí, according to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

Gsoc, the current Garda watchdog, said its current staff numbers were “some way off” the minimum amount needed to meet its present needs.

In an opening statement ahead of an Oireachtas committee hearing on Thursday afternoon, Gsoc outlined that its replacement, the Police Ombudsman, will need twice as many staff in order to succeed, particularly more investigators.

“We are not talking about a Rolls-Royce, but a vehicle that can carry all the complement needed to investigate all the complaints that we receive ... fairly, rigorously, and in a timely fashion,” the statement said.

The commission currently has about 170 staff and a budget of more than €16 million.

“Unfortunately, this remains some way off the minimum necessary to meet our present needs and does not come close to meeting the requirements that the expanded statutory functions proposed in the new legislation will require,” it said.

Recruiting and training such a large increase in staff would be a “significant challenge” for the new ombudsman body, it said.

Failure to set up the new oversight body with enough resources “will be preparation for failure,” the statement said.

Gsoc has faced strong criticism from Garda representative bodies over its handling of inquiries and treatment of gardaí under investigation.

The watchdog came under further scrutiny last month after it emerged a Gsoc investigator had attended a social gathering with members of the Hutch family, after the acquittal of Gerard Hutch of the 2016 murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Rory McCabe SC, chair of Gsoc, is expected to tell the Oireachtas committee hearing the office of the Police Ombudsman “will be a major change in policing oversight”.

Last year, Gsoc received 1,826 complaints, which ranged from lesser matters to allegations of the “utmost seriousness”, Mr McCabe will tell the committee.

A third of complaints related to alleged neglect of duty, a fifth were about alleged abuse of power and another fifth were about offences such as alleged assaults. About half of the complaints were accepted as valid and investigated further.

Some of the complaints clearly related to “circumstances where members have breached their own professional standards or the law,” the commission is to outline to the committee.

Draft legislation to set up the new Police Ombudsman contained an “undue degree of ministerial involvement” in the governance and operation of the new oversight body, Mr McCabe will tell the committee.

The legislation also falls short and “curtails” the new oversight body’s powers to carry out searches, as well as failing to require gardaí to “co-operate fully and promptly” with the new ombudsman’s investigations, he will state.

Gsoc is to appear before the Oireachtas committee on public petitions and the Ombudsmen, to discuss its annual report.