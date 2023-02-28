Man (69) arrested on suspicion of murder in Kilkenny

One man (60s) has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Photograph: iStock

A man (69) has been arrested after another man died following a suspected assault in Co Kilkeny on Monday night. The victim (37) was pronounced dead at about 6pm on Monday evening after being discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city.

The emergency services visited the property after being alerted to a disturbance by neighbours. The victim was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the leg. Both men are believed to be originally from Poland and are known to each other.

The man arrested is being held on suspicion of murder and is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The body remains at the scene and the State Pathologist and coroner’s office have been notified.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda technical bureau.

A 69-year-old man remains in Garda custody this morning in Kilkenny.

In a statement the gardaí said they were “investigating all the circumstances of a suspected fatal assault on a man that occurred in Kilkenny city on Monday”.

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries in the estate where the suspected assault happened on Monday night.

Former Lord Mayor of the city Fine Gael councillor Martin Brett, who lives close to Meadow Way in the Newpark area of the city, said: “The area is very quiet and a mature housing estate. For something like this to happen is just awful and so shocking.”