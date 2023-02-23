Omagh shooting: Police say dissident republicans are main suspects in attack on off-duty officer

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who has been named as the off-duty police officer injured in a shooting at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, Photograph: David Young/PA Wire

The off-duty police officer shot in Omagh on Wednesday was Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, the PSNI said on Thursday morning. He was with his young son when he was attacked.

An attempted murder investigation has been launched, with a primary line of inquiry that the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, “a highly respected senior officer” who “dedicates himself to service both as a SIO [Senior Investigating Officer] in supporting victims families and bringing others to justice and as an active member of the community.”

Mr Caldwell was a high-profile officer who has led a number of major investigations, including taking a leading role in the murder inquiry following the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.

ACC McEwan said DCI Caldwell was “putting footballs into the boot of his car, accompanied by his young son” after a training session at the Youth Sports Centre on the Killyclogher Road when he was attacked.

“Two gunmen approached and we believe both have fired multiple shots. John has ran a short distance and he’s fallen to the ground, the gunmen have continued to fire at him.

“That shows this absolute callous nature of this attack, in a crowded area where there are children and parents in the vicinity, and we saw many of those young people and children running in sheer terror to get to safety.

“At least two other vehicles have been struck, and again this highlights the callous and reckless nature of this attack.”

A forensics officer at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, where a serving police officer was injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

ACC McEwan said the investigation was at an early stage, but police believe “the gunmen made off in a small, dark car that was later found burned out” nearby.

He appealed for anyone with information that might be of use to the inquiry, no matter how small, to come forward.

He also paid tribute to “a brave member of the public who ran towards John during the attack and administered first aid” and “our partners in the ambulance, if it hadn’t been for their quick actions in getting John to hospital we might have been looking at something very different this morning.”

The investigation was at an early stage, ACC McEwan said, and police were “keeping an open minds, there are multiple strands to that investigation, but the primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that, there is a primary focus on New IRA.”

As a police officer, he said, it was “shocking, horrific, and [there is] a certain amount of anger that this is happening to one of our colleagues and friends.

“We are supporting our officers and staff and as a member of the community it is again shocking, and I welcome the condemnation that we’ve seen across the community.

“It’s tragic and sad that in this day and age we are still seeing this played out on our streets,” he said.

Gardaí are working closely in co-operation with their counterparts in the PSNI, and have intensified patrols amid suspicions the gunmen may have fled across the border.

The New IRA was responsible for the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry in 2019. The last time a police officer was shot in Northern Ireland was 2017

There has been widespread condemnation of the attack by politicians from across Ireland and Britain.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned this “grotesque act of attempted murder” and said “our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time.”

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the “disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh”.

“My thoughts are with the officer and his family,” he said. “There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.”

On Thursday morning, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald strongly condemned the attack, saying there was “no excuse” and “no political rationale” for the shooting.

“It is unacceptable and whatever the motive I want to see the police authorities working jointly and strenuously,” she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.

She said there was “shock, anger and a sense of determination” following the attack which she described as “absolutely diabolical”.

“We are not going back to the bad old days, the only way for every community in Ireland is forward,” she said, calling for an “all-Ireland response” and co-ordination between the PSNI and Gardaí.

She said she did not know if there was dissident republican involvement but called on anyone with information to bring it to the authorities.

“There can be no hiding place for this, there can be no sympathy for this, there is no rhyme or reason politically speaking for a vicious act of thuggery like this,” she said.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott condemned the attack as a “despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this.”

The SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, said it was a “chilling attack on an individual serving his community.”

He said that the attack had taken place in “Omagh, a place that bears the scars of violence more than many others but where people have shown immense strength, compassion and grace, must make this a powerful moment of reflection for all of us.”

He said his thoughts remained with “an officer who was serving his community and hope that he makes a recovery.”

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was an “outrageous and shameful attack” and her “immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

“I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “terrible news” and his “heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues.

“We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this,” he said.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik condemned the attack, saying it was “an appalling act of brutality.

“This outrageous attack on a PSNI officer, the first such assault in six years, should provide an impetus to all parties to resolve the impasse on the protocol and restore the functioning of democratic institutions in Northern Ireland because we know that unfortunately violence is more likely to develop in a political vacuum.”

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore condemned it as an “absolutely disgusting attack” which “won’t be tolerated and will never be allowed to undermine the peace.”