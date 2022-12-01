Police say man dead following shooting in Newry

The PSNI are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Newry. Photograph: PA Wire

A man has died following a shooting in Newry, Co Armagh.

The incident took place in the Ardcarn Park area of the town.

A PSNI statement said: “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry this evening, Thursday 1st December.

“Ardcarn Park is currently closed to both motorists and pedestrians.”

No further details were disclosed.

SDLP Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty described the attack as “disgraceful” as he condemned the shooting.

the local community was “reeling”, he said. “This is a shocking incident and the local community has been in a state of disbelief as details have emerged. Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community.

“There can be no place for guns on our streets and I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to police as soon as possible so the people behind this disgraceful attack can be apprehended and this dangerous weapon can be removed from circulation before anyone else is hurt.”