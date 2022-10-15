Herbal cannabis worth €765,000 seized by Revenue in Rosslare

More than 38 kilograms of herbal cannabis was found during a routine operation

A man in his 30s has been arrested after cannabis worth over €765,000 was seized by Revenue at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

More than 38 kilograms of herbal cannabis was found as a result of routine operations with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered articulated lorry and accompanying trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France and found the drugs concealed in spare tyres.

Jasper, who helped uncover the drugs seized by Revenue officials.

A man in his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

READ MORE

Revenue said their investigations are continuing and that the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.