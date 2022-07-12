Gardaí find Uzi machine gun, silencer, ammunition in suburban Dublin

An Uzi submachine gun that was seized by the Garda in Ballyfermot. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have made their second Uzi submachine gun find in Dublin this year when they carried out searches in the Ballyfermot area.

During the operation they discovered the Uzi as well as a silencer and two magazines.

The latest find followed a very similar discovery in the Greenhills area of Tallaght, also in west Dublin, in March when an Uzi and silencer were found inside a stolen 4X4 searched by gardaí.

Uzi submachine guns are Israeli-designed and were previously issued to armed members of the Garda before they were withdrawn from service in 2012.

The latest find was made on Monday morning when gardaí, acting on intelligence relating to the firearm, carried out the searches. That operation was conducted by members of the detective unit based in Ballyfermot Garda station.

Supt Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda station said a dangerous firearm had been taken off the streets as a result of the operation.

“This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe,” he said.

The gun, silencer and ammunition were now due to be analysed by the Garda Technical Bureau in a bid to establish if the firearm had been used in any attacks in recent years. No arrests have been made and the investigation into who owned the gun was continuing.