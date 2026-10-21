Moving from the US to Ireland for work? Here’s what you need to know

What should US citizens know before making the move to the Republic for work?

The number of US citizens moving to Ireland has more than doubled in recent years, while Irish recruiters have seen “growing interest” from professionals based overseas.

An estimated 10,000 people moved to Ireland from the US in the 12 months leading up to April this year, up from 4,900 in the same period two years prior, according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

More than half (53 per cent) of the overall number of immigrants in that period were of working age, between 25 and 44, while just 3 per cent were aged 65 or older.

Although the majority of job applications continue to come from those already based in Ireland or elsewhere in Europe, Matrix Recruitment has seen a “growing interest” from professionals based overseas, such as in the US.

But what should US citizens know before making the move to the Republic for work?

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Securing a job offer is the first step, as employers often assess visa requirements early in the hiring process, according to Breda Dooley, head of recruitment at Matrix.

Where permits are required, timelines and recruitment decisions can be impacted, she says.

“Our advice to US professionals considering a move is to research permit eligibility, understand salary thresholds and ensure their qualifications and experience align with occupations currently in demand,” she says.

Dooley adds that experience gained within US markets can often be viewed “positively” by employers based in Ireland.

“That said, employers generally favour candidates who either already have the right to work in Ireland or whose skills clearly justify sponsorship through an employment permit process,” she says.

The two most common routes available to US citizens hoping to move to and work in Ireland are the critical skills employment permit and the general employment permit.

Dooley says the critical skills permit, which targets highly skilled workers, is an “important mechanism” to attract talent into areas where demand exceeds the available domestic workforce.

Such job opportunities are most commonly found in software development, cybersecurity and data analytics, engineering, pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, as well as finance and certain healthcare professions.

The Department of Enterprise maintains a full list of critical skills occupations while such roles require a minimum salary of €40,904.

Once a worker has completed 21 months on a critical skills permit, they can apply for Stamp 4 permission to work in Ireland without an employment permit.

[ ‘I’m an American, can I live in Ireland for six months of the year?’Opens in new window ]

General employment permits, on the other hand, are open to all occupations, with the exception of those listed as ineligible by the department.

However, this route is less straight forward as employers are required to undertake a labour needs test first. If no suitable candidate applies for the role, the employer can then apply for a general employment permit.

The role must have a minimum salary of €36,605, though the salary for meat processors, horticultural workers, healthcare assistants and home carers must be at least €32,691.

Workers on general employment permits must complete 57 months before they are eligible to apply for Stamp 4 permission.

Moira Grassick, chief operating officer at employment law and HR firm Peninsula Ireland, cautions that an employment permit does not automatically grant someone the right to enter or live in Ireland.

“Anyone moving to Ireland from outside the EU should also ensure that they have registered with the immigration service and obtained the appropriate immigration permission for a long-term stay,” she says.

Once an employment permit is secured and after moving, US citizens must obtain an Irish residence permit at a cost of €300 for the initial application and for subsequent renewals.

Those who successfully secure employment must also obtain a PPS number in order to get paid and register with Revenue, she says, adding they should also familiarise themselves with their rights and obligations as an employee in Ireland.

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