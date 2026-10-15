What makes a great manager? Researchers have been working hard to find out

When you think back over your career, which manager do you remember first? The boss who believed in you and gave you opportunities or the manager who thwarted and belittled you at every turn?

The managerial personality traits and behaviours we observe early in our careers often shape our own management style later. If we liked a boss, we might try to emulate what they did well while avoiding the more negative behaviours of someone we considered a bad leader or a toxic colleague.

In Ireland, many people who are promoted to manager never receive any training on how to manage or even know what good looks like. On a Monday, they’re a colleague and on Tuesday, they’re the boss.

To figure out how to behave as a manager, they might do a little detective work to determine what style is preferred at their company. If Mary was promoted for hitting her targets every month – regardless of staff burnout levels – then that might be someone they choose as a role model.

Or they might look higher up the ladder to the chief executive. If that person is a strong communicator who motivates the team with a clear vision and regular updates then they might choose to focus on developing these behaviours first.

Organisations that value sustainable growth and efficiency should never leave managerial expectations to chance. The cost of this oversight is high when it comes to employee engagement, turnover and productivity.

People don’t leave jobs, they leave bad managers.

Managerial skills continue to be a gap in Ireland, with 61 per cent of HR professionals surveyed identifying insufficient line manager capability and capacity as the top constraint, according to the CIPD Ireland’s HR Practices in Ireland 2026.

According to Gallup, half of resigning employees cite their manager as the reason they’re leaving. That’s not surprising considering that so much of your compensation, growth opportunities and motivation come from interactions with your manager. This relationship – good or bad – correlates directly with employee engagement.

Employees who leave because of their manager say poor communication, lack of recognition, micromanagement, favouritism and unfairness are the top reasons the relationship breaks down. Companies spend significant sums on hiring employees and training them in only to fail them when it comes to training up their managers.

Thankfully, decades of research on managerial prowess show us what good looks like when it comes to being an effective manager. Academics have identified a set of core traits and behaviours that distinguish effective managers from ineffective ones.

An effective manager is able to integrate certain personality traits (especially conscientiousness, extroversion and openness), interpersonal behaviours (communication, caring, trust building and ethical leadership) and decision-making competence with a people-oriented style.

Individuals like this outperform those who focus on a task-oriented approaches – hitting targets, getting through the to-do list – across most contexts studied.

This ties in with what workers say they value most at work. European workers put a safe environment for mental and physical health (71 per cent) and a trusting environment (69 per cent) ahead of good pay and benefits (66 per cent), according to Eurofound’s European Working Conditions Survey 2024.

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Are managers born or made? How many times have you heard “she’s a born leader” or “he really gets results”?

We assume that certain personality traits or behaviours automatically lead to promotion but research shows they might not be the things that make a manager truly effective. And that’s good news for introverts, more reflective personality types or those who’ve always thought, or felt, they’re not manager material.

An influential study in Personnel Psychology entitled Trait and Behavioural Theories of Leadership, led by Scott DeRue in 2011, was one of the first to explore which useful traits and effective behaviours worked best for managers. Over time, more studies have confirmed and built on their findings.

The most effective behaviours are a mix of transformational, task-oriented, relations-oriented, and change-oriented rather than a single universal style. Within those behaviours, problem-solving stands out as a particularly strong predictor of managerial effectiveness. The good news is that many of these behaviours can be taught and developed.

Managers who are perceived to be extroverts – or who fit stereotypical traits of what a leader looks or sounds like – have a definite advantage when it comes to getting the job but research shows that once they’re in the job, it’s behaviours such as agreeableness and emotional stability that help managers succeed in the role.

Unfortunately, organisations often promote people who put themselves forward or who excel at the technical aspects of the job, then just hope that their managerial skills miraculously emerge afterwards. Research suggests that such an approach can backfire, and that manager quality has a measurable effect on team results.

People who self-select into management perform worse than randomly assigned managers, according to a small study by Ben Weidmann and colleagues in the Quarterly Journal of Economics last year. Selecting managers on their skills rather than desire to lead could substantially improve organisational performance, according to the findings.

Effective leadership appears to depend less on who looks or sounds like a leader than on the behaviours and skills they actually demonstrate. The most influential studies on effective managers have a clear answer: behaviours and skills matter more than demographics or personality traits.

If you’re a new manager, or even a seasoned one, here are some top tips based on research that shows which behaviours have the greatest positive impact.

Make your expectations crystal clear: Agree specific, measurable goals with each individual so they know what success looks like from the start. Don’t make them waste time guessing what you need and want; just tell them. Give feedback little and often: Specific, timely comments and public recognition of positive contributions are among the most impactful behaviours for a manager. Team members need encouragement to feel motivated and it helps them know they’re progressing in the right direction. Listen actively, then act: People need to feel heard and valued. Working on your active listening skills – such as maintaining eye contact and not interrupting – build trust. Make sure you take notes of the conversation and follow through on what was agreed. Visible follow-through builds credibility and employee loyalty. Focus on the person, not just the role: Nobody wants to feel like they’re just a number, a key performance indicator (KPI) or a job description. Managers need to take time getting to know each team member and help them play to their strengths. Employees rank most highly managers who show care for them as individuals. Maintain an open-door policy: Managers’ availability and approachability are linked to higher levels of trust. Although you don’t have to physically keep your door ajar, you need to ensure staff know they can talk to you about most things at any time. Be fair: Integrity, fairness and humility predict trust and effectiveness. Manage yourself first: Self-awareness and emotional steadiness are what make managers effective, not just visible. Learn from peers: When you take on a role as a manager, lean on mentors and peers to help you increase learning quickly so these new skills stick.

Margaret E Ward is chief executive of Clear Eye, a leadership consultancy. margaret@cleareye.ie