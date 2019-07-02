Ryanair passenger numbers rise 8% to 13.6m in June

The number of passengers carried by Ryanair fights rose 8 per cent last month, the airline said, with the company carrying 13.6 million people in June.

The airline had a load factor – a measure of how full flights are – of 97 per cent.

In total, Ryanair Group flights transported 14.2 million people, with the additional 600,000 accounted for by Laudamotion, the Austrian subsidiary Ryanair took control of in January. The company had previously owned a 75 per cent stake in the airline.

Rolling annual passenger totals are now 10 per cent higher at 146.5 million.

Ryanair said it operated almost 78,000 scheduled flights in June.