Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree to merge in giant auto deal

Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, the owner of Peugeot, have struck a merger pact that would create the world’s fourth-largest carmaker by output with combined revenues of €170 billion.

The two companies said they had signed a binding “combination agreement” for a tie-up that would result in an “industry leader” with greater scale and ability to invest in new technologies. Shareholders of each group would hold 50 per cent ownership in the new entity.

The deal would reshape the automotive industry as it undergoes a period of transformation, with significant expenditure required for the development of electric vehicles and self-driving systems.

It would form a group with recurring operating profit of more than €11 billion and total vehicle sales of 8.7 million, according to the companies. No plants will close as a result of the merger, which they said would result in annual cost savings of around €3.7 billion.

PSA and FCA said they expected the transaction to complete within 12 to 15 months, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019