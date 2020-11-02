Dublin hotel prices down 25% as pandemic hits demand

The average cost of hotel and holiday accommodation in Dublin has fallen by 25 per cent as a result of the pandemic.

According to tour operator Dertour’s 2020 hotel price index, prices in the Irish capital fell 24.7 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

Dertour’s index reveals the cost of three, four and five-star hotels and vacation homes in 75 destinations worldwide. This year’s survey includes a 2019 price comparison to illustrate how the Covid-19 pandemic may have impacted prices.

The squeeze on prices in Dublin was larger than the average worldwide, which was 17 per cent, but it was more modest than in many other cities.

Amsterdam recorded the largest decline (51.6 per cent) followed by San Francisco (39 per cent) and Vancouver (37 per cent), while Marrakech in Morocco actually saw holiday accommodation prices rise by 15.5 per cent.

Rankings

Dublin is ranked 17th in Europe and 26th worldwide in terms of most expensive accommodation, with a median hotel price of €121 for a one-night stay.

Within Europe, the most expensive accommodation was in Zurich (€210), Venice (€178) and Paris (€167) while the cheapest were Corfu (€54), Krakow (€60) and Prague (€62).

Dertour’s survey was conducted prior to the second surge in Covid cases this autumn, which has resulted in the reimposition of strict restrictions, including travel restrictions, in most of Europe.

The agency said it had witnessed first-hand the implications of the pandemic on both the industry and travellers and had noted “a significant shift in accommodation pricing”. It said it had decided to undertake a study “to see how these changes are reflected in the market”.

“This dataset is designed not only to inform prospective travellers about the options available and the prices they should expect to find, but also to help raise awareness about the considerable drop in prices between 2020 and 2019, which is reflective of the current struggle facing the entire travel industry,” it said.