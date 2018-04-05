Aer Lingus boosts traffic in March

Aer Lingus grew passenger revenues by 13 per cent last month, according to figures published by its parent, International Airlines Group (IAG).

IAG’s figures show that the number of passengers carried by its four airlines in March grew 9.5 per cent to 8.7 million from 7.9 million during the same month last year.

Aer Lingus grew revenue passenger kilometres by 13 per cent in March and by 9.2 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The Irish carrier sold more seats on its aircraft, filling 80.5 per cent of them in March compared with 77.3 per cent during the same month last year.

Aer Lingus began flying from Dublin to Philadelphia, its latest US destination, on March 25th and will increase the service to once a-day from four times weekly in May. The Irish carrier will launch a direct Dublin-Seattle service in May.