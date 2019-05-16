Eir agrees deal to roll out next phase of fibre broadband network

Eir has agreed a deal with KN Circet to build key elements of the infrastructure required to roll out Eir’s fibre broadband network in urban areas.

The deal will see KN Circet build the Optical Distribution Network for the roll-out of high speed broadband, taking responsibility for the deployment of the network to towns with more than 1,000 premises. The network, once completed, will be capable of delivering broadband speeds of up to 10Gbps.

In total, the major project will support up to 1,000 jobs in design and network construction, including roles at Eir.

The deal is part of Eir’s €500 million fixed network investment programme. KN Circet has also worked with Eir on its rural fibre to the home network.

“KN Circet has been a major partner to Eir for over 12 years and in that time, we have developed a close working relationship,” said Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon. “With the signing of this agreement, I’m confident that together, we will successfully deliver Ireland’s best urban FTTH network for the benefit of all our customers”.