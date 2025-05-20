Rise in personal injury claims by pedestrians and other vulnerable road users

Overall claims relating to fatal motor accidents have increased by 7 per cent since 2023 and 20 per cent when compared to 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The number of claims lodged with the Injuries Resolution Board (IRB) involving road deaths has jumped sharply over recent years, according to new research.

The report from the IRB also suggests that close to €300 million has been saved in legal fees as a result of its interventions, a figure which prompted calls for motor insurance providers to pass on savings to consumers.

The research examined the incidence of road traffic accidents over a six-year period between 2019 and 2024, with a total of 76,535 personal injury claims processed.

It highlighted the risks faced by some of the country’s most vulnerable road users, with the data showing a 15 per cent annual increase in claims among pedestrians in 2024 alone, with this group experiencing a fivefold higher risk of fatality.

READ MORE

Other high-risk groups include younger adults aged between 20-24 years, who make up 6 per cent of the population but 13 per cent of fatalities, and adults aged over 65 years, who represent 15 per cent of the population but accounted for one in four fatal incidents between 2019 and 2024.

Motorcyclists account for just 2 per cent of personal injury claims overall but represent one in 10 fatal claims.

Overall claims relating to fatal motor accidents have increased by 7 per cent since 2023 and 20 per cent when compared to 2022.

For the first time, the 2024 figures have broken out the number of claims made in connection with e-scooters and e-bikes, with 168 accidents involving them recorded between February and December last year.

Source: Injuries Resolution Board

The IRB, which replaced the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) under new legislation, is the statutory body for dealing with personal injury claims, allowing compensation to be determined without the need for a court trial.

While 175 road deaths were reported in 2024, the data shows that for every one such claim there are 68 claims made to the board for non-fatal motor-related injuries.

Neck and back injuries were the most common injuries sustained in 58 per cent of motor liability awards in 2024. Psychiatric damage injuries accounted for 16 per cent of awards, with car passengers being the most affected group.

From 2019 to 2024, more than €370 million was awarded for injuries sustained by car drivers, followed by car passengers on €160 million, with the sums awarded to pedestrians put at €55 million, cyclists €53 million and motorcyclists €24 million.

The report shows that more than €284 million in legal fees did not have to be paid out as claims were resolved through the IRB process rather than through litigation during this period.

“The Injuries Resolution Board is uniquely placed to report on personal injuries in the State and in so doing provide valuable insights for claimants, policymakers and the insurance market,” said Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke.

He said the report “brings into sharp focus the tragic accidents occurring on our roads and delivers useful information to assist with road safety, hopefully leading to a reduction in future accidents”.

[ Minister urges lower insurance premiums as report shows marked drop in personal injuries claimsOpens in new window ]

He pointed to “a substantial reduction of 30 per cent in respect of motor injury claims and 41 per cent in respect of awards values in the six-year review period covered in the report and said it was important “to see those savings reflected in lower insurance premiums”.

The IRB’s head of research and policy Dr Lauren Swan said the report “represents our most comprehensive public release of data to date, providing crucial insights into over 76,000 road traffic accident claims over the last six years”.

She said it highlighted the “increased vulnerability of specific groups on our roads, such as older adults aged over 65 years, who have seen a 38 per cent rise in road traffic accident claims over the past two years. The data also underscores the elevated risk of serious and fatal injuries faced by pedestrians and motorcyclists, with both groups experiencing a fivefold higher rate of fatal injury claims.”