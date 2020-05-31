US ‘hard seltzer’ drink White Claw launches in Ireland

White Claw, the sparkling alcoholic drink, which has proved a hit in the US, is launching in Ireland.

The low-calorie beverage made from sparkling water, distilled spirit and various fruit flavours will be available in leading retailers here from Monday June 1st, at a cost of €3.50 per can.

“White Claw Hard Seltzer” launched in the US in 2016 and has proved popular with calorie- conscious millennials.

It is the number one brand in the fast-growing US hard seltzer (alcoholic sparkling water) market, with just under 60 per cent market share.

Mark Anthony Brands International, the company behind the drink, said it was in the process of doubling its workforce and hiring over 20 people at its Dublin office to support its expansion plans.

The new roles are across innovation, sales, marketing, finance and supply chain.

The announcement comes as the company expands the distribution of its White Claw Hard Seltzer brand beyond the US to Ireland, the UK and Australia.

Commenting on the announcement, Davin Nugent, chief executive of Mark Anthony Brands International said: “We’re delighted to be bringing White Claw Hard Seltzer to new international markets, including Ireland, and in so doing, doubling the size of our team at our Dublin office.”

“We chose Ireland to establish our international base for brand innovation and distribution due to the country’s strong track record in research and development, FMCG and specifically alcohol brand development.