Primark raises estimate of Covid-driven lost sales

Operating profit at Primark fell 90 per cent to £43 million in the first half and the discount fashion retailer increased its estimate of the sales that will be lost due to trading restrictions in the second half of the year.

Although many of its stores in England have set trading records since reopening on April 12th, and those in Scotland are set to do so on Monday, trading in Europe has been “mixed”, parent company Associated British Foods said in a statement that outlined its performance in the 24 weeks ended February 27th.

Some store reopening dates have been delayed while some have reopened but with restricted trading in place. As a result, it expects to forgo some £700 million of sales in the second half, up from an earlier estimate of £480 million.

It said its US business had turned profitable and that the period after reopening in Europe would be unusually cash generative as paid-for inventory is sold through.

The retailer plans to repay £121 million from the UK government’s furlough scheme, set up to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic, ABF said on Tuesday. The company confirmed that it will pay an interim dividend of 6.2p a share in July.

The outlook for AB Foods’ sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses in the second half was also muted after an “exceptional” first six months. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021