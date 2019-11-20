Siptu members back ballot for industrial action at Virgin Media

Virgin Media Ireland workers who are members of Siptu will ballot for industrial action, including possible strike action, the trade union said. This follows a similar decision by Virgin staff who are members of the Unite union.

The dispute follows an announcement by the company that it may make up to 65 workers redundant across call centre, technical, administration and sales roles, as well as concerns about the weakness of the proposed redundancy terms.

Siptu organiser Rachel Keane said meetings of its members in Limerick, Dublin and Cork had unanimously decided to conduct a ballot for industrial action.

“Our members’ decision followed the company’s failure to engage with Siptu representatives prior to its announcement that it intends to make up to 65 workers redundant, failure to implement a Labour Court recommendation concerning pay and numerous breaches of a collective agreement which was agreed in 2008.”

Ms Keane added that Virgin Media Ireland was ignoring normal industrial relations’ procedures. Virgin’s parent company is the cable and telecoms group Liberty Global, which is controlled by US billionaire John Malone.

Targeted

The unions are concerned that individual members are being targeted for compulsory redundancy and that the redundancy package is lower than that offered by the company in 2015.

Siptu represents more than 200 of Virgin Media Ireland’s 1,600 employees.

Virgin Media Ireland, which owns Virgin Media Television (the former TV3 Group) has defended the decision not to consult with unions, saying the roles affected do not fall under “collective bargaining groups” and therefore consultation with the unions was not required.

It is in the middle of a 30-day consultation period with staff. “This is being conducted in a sensitive and appropriate manner and we have no further comment,” it said in a statement.

Employee representatives have been nominated in the business.