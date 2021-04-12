Aran Biomedical announces 150 new jobs for Galway

Galway-based Aran Biomedical is to create 150 new jobs “in response to growing business demand”.

The company, which manufactures medical implants, has been located in Spiddal since 2008 and has a current staff of 120.

It said the new positions will be in production, engineering, quality and supply chain management and will be rolled out over three years.

The company also announced that it is planning to treble its manufacturing capacity with the establishment of a new facility at its Spiddal base.

This is expected to be completed on a phase-by-phase basis by 2025.

The investment is supported by the Government through Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“We are excited and proud to announce our plans to build a new state of the art, medical devices manufacturing facility in Spiddal and the creation of these new roles.” chief executive Peter Mulrooney said.

“The past 12 months have been significant for Aran, in that we have expanded our customer base and the number of staff on site to over 120, coupled with the official opening of our dedicated braiding centre in December,” he said.

“We have continued to expand our biomaterial textile processing capabilities, and the new jobs and facility will allow us to meet our customers ever expanding supply needs in the vascular, general surgery and orthopaedic fields,” Mr Mulrooney said.