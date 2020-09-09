KBC Ireland to close four of 16 branches

KBC Bank Ireland is set to close four its 16 branches in Ireland in a move that is expected to result in the loss of fewer than 20 jobs.

The digital-focused lender, which has about 1,400 employees in the State, will close what it refers to as hubs in Dundrum in Dublin, Greystones in Co Wicklow and Naas in Co Kildare, with customers who use these locations to be served in future by branches in Stillorgan in Dublin and Maynooth, Co Kildare.

The bank’s hub on the main street in Swords, Co Dublin, will move location to the local Pavilions Shopping Centre, while its location in Kilkenny will close, the company added.

“As we are a ‘digital first’ retail banking and insurance model, we continuously review our services to meet the changing needs of our customers. We have seen a notable change in our customers’ banking behaviour with a clear acceleration towards digital banking, which has necessitated changes to our hub network,” said Darragh Lennon, director of distribution at KBC Bank Ireland, a unit of Belgian bank and insurance giant KBC Group.

“We understand that customers still want to access services through our hubs, and they continue to be an important part of our business model.”

A spokeswoman declined to comment on the number of job losses. However, she said that the bank will also be seeking to redeploy staff to expanded locations and other roles.