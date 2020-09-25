Extreme stress warning, French resolve and woods for the trees

Irish businesses are facing into a period of “extreme stress” due to the continued fallout from the coronavirus crisis and Brexit, the National Competitive Council has warned, writes Charlie Taylor.

The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have strengthened French resolve to achieve fiscal harmonisation in Europe, with possible far-reaching consequences for the Irish economy. Lara Marlowe reports from Paris.

Irish solar energy specialist BNRG has struck new electricity-supply deals in the US state of Maine, boosting its total investment there to €250 million. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The number of mortgage applications approved last month rose by 14.1 per cent compared to July, and was up 11 per cent year-on-year, new figures show. Charlie Taylor reports.

Ireland’s electricity grid needs urgent investment to handle the increasing number of green energy projects due to begin generating power in coming years, a leading industry figure warned. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Caveat warns us that the Covid-19 crisis is becoming a zero-sum game beween the safety of the old and the future of the young.

In Agenda, Colm Keena finds that the FinCen leaksreveal the task facing financial regulators.

John FitzGerald argues that we are in danger of losing the woods for the trees.

In Planet Business, Laura Slattery crunches the week’s numbers and parse the week’s news so you don’t have to.

Olive Keogh tells us that managers who rely heavily on large-group video calls are failing to communicate amid a steep learning curve.

