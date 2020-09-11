Revenue ramps up contact with businesses on Brexit

Revenue is again ramping up its contact with businesses on Brexit, urging them to be prepared, as risks mount that the UK will renege on its withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

In the coming week the State’s tax collector will contact about 90,000 businesses expected to be negatively affected by Brexit to ensure they’re prepared. That will include recommending that businesses take steps to get an Economic Operators Registration and Identification (EORI) number and ensure they’re ready for possible customs tariffs.

An EORI number is a requirement for traders dealing with non-EU “third countries” and will be needed for businesses with UK operations in the event of the UK ending the withdrawal period with the EU without a deal.

Deal

“Our message is simple, Brexit will be a reality from January 1st, there will be no change in that date, your business needs to be ready and you need to get ready now,” said Lynda Slattery, head of Revenue’s Brexit policy unit.

“We will be following up on the letters being sent to businesses in the next week with a targeted telephone contact with businesses that are the most exposed business in terms of Brexit readiness,” she added.

The communications will come after a week that saw the prospect of an agreement between the UK and the EU recede dramatically, after prime minister Boris Johnson threatened to break international law and re-write the divorce deal he struck last year. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg