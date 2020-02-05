Hibernia College returns to profit as revenues increase

Online teacher training company Hibernia College returned to profit in 2018 to record pre-tax profits of €507,794.

Revenues increased by 8.3 per cent from €10 million to €10.89 million in the 12 months to the end of July 2018.

The pre-tax profits of €507,794 followed a pre-tax loss of €94,302 in fiscal 2017 – a positive swing of €602,096.

According to the directors’ report “following the restructuring of the company in 2015, the company has refocused on its core teaching training activities and continues to investigate opportunities to replicate its business model internationally and within other educational and training centres”.

According to the report the company “is well positioned for significant growth”.

Numbers employed by Hibernia totalled 82 and staff costs increased from €3.95 million to €4.189 million.

The directors are listed as Sean Rowland, Sara McDonnell and Sean Corkery and pay to directors decreased from €328,807 to €314,138.

Pay to key management personnel made up of directors and other managers came to €861,190.

The company had a shareholder’s deficit at the end of July 2018 of €2.3 million. The business’s cash increased from €5.7 million to €5.9 million.

The profit for the year takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs of €830,817.