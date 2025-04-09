Offshore grid for Irish, Celtic and North seas closer to delivery 

A wind farm in the North Sea as seen from the air. Photograph: Getty

EirGrid and other leading European power transmission system operators (TSOs) have backed moves to develop an offshore electricity grid for the Irish, Celtic and North seas.

The next stage in a collaboration, being undertaken by nine system operators under the Offshore TSO Collaboration (OTC), was announced at the WindEurope annual conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

It followed the initial results of a pilot study evaluating how the grid could be established.

The report supports Europe’s goal of establishing a “green power plant” offshore that will play a crucial role in the Continent securing an independent, affordable and climate-neutral energy supply.

READ MORE

Over the past three years transmission system operators (TSOs) have collaborated under the North Sea Energy Cooperation group, which includes Ireland, to advance infrastructure development and scale up the North Sea’s combined offshore wind capacity.

IRISH TIMES GRAPHICS

The initial results show “how a regional approach to offshore grid development in this region can offer both economic and environmental benefits”, the OTC said. The analysis includes a grid map including promising cross-border projects in the North Sea and off Ireland.

“These projects are not considered in isolation; instead, they are considered as part of a broader offshore regional grid, maximising synergies and cost efficiencies. This represents an important step towards a more affordable, secure and reliable offshore system that strengthens Europe’s energy supply and independence while supporting its decarbonisation goals,” it says.

The OTC intends to submit a set of conceptual projects to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) network planning tool, which recognises the most critical strategic power transmission projects across the EU for the next 10 years. ENTSO-E represents systems operators in 36 European countries.

The results and next steps were outlined at a press conference held by OTC chief executives, including EirGrid chief infrastructure officer Michael Mahon.

“Today marks a significant moment for future offshore renewable energy development in this region, and Ireland has a key role to play in this,” he said.

“Our work as part of the OTC can contribute significantly to regional planning, supporting the achievement of our collective offshore wind objectives. A logical next step is to consider how the grid map and the recurrent planning process we are proposing can be used as the basis for discussions on how cost sharing can work for offshore energy infrastructure in the region,” he added.

The OTC would also consider infrastructure security, because of its increasing importance in the current geopolitical climate, “as well as development of ideas and concepts relating to markets and technical issues.”

“Energy independence must begin at sea, with offshore wind farms and the grids that connect them to the shore”, the OTC said in a statement.

“This region holds immense potential with regard to providing Europe with reliable, clean and affordable energy. However, unlocking this potential will require co-ordinated European action and the development of the necessary offshore and onshore infrastructure to transport offshore wind power from generation sites to onshore consumption centres,” it added.

EU energy ministers last May backed moves towards deeper cross-border integration of the European grid and called on the European Commission to draw up a framework for a supergrid to help decarbonise Europe, increase energy efficiency, enhance energy security and lower consumer prices.

This concept was endorsed by Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in January under its “action plan on affordable energy”.

The OTC analysis cites a recent study by Elia Group, which found that if international collaboration was fully harnessed, risks reduced and effective offshore spatial planning was implemented, “Europe could save over €1,000 billion in energy system costs from 2030 to 2050″.

The OTC also called for rapid scaling up of offshore wind supply chains, with dedicated hubs across the EU to manufacture turbines, cables, platforms and other components – with potential to create up to 300,000 jobs.

The OTC, established in 2022, includes TSOs from Germany; France, the UK, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.