Irish government debt falls the most in eight years - NTMA

NTMA chief executive Frank O’Connor at the publication of the agency's mid-year business update and its 2022 annual report with Michelle Lowe, deputy head of public affairs and communications. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Wednesday that Irish general government debt declined by €11 billion last year to €225 billion, and that it has potential to fall below €200 billion by the end of the decade.

The decline last year was the first since 2019 and the largest since 2014, a year after the State exited an international bailout, NTMA chief executive Frank O’Connor said at the launch of the agency’s annual report for 2022.

“Our pre-funding strategy means that we have over €25 billion in cash and liquid assets at the half year point, which reduces the requirement for borrowing at higher rates in the coming years,” the NTMA said.

The NTMA said on Monday that it will hold only one more bond auction in 2023, signalling that it will finish off at the lower end of its fundraising target range as the Government’s projected budget surplus has improved since late last year.

The agency has raised €6 billion in long-term debt so far this year, out of range of between €7 billion and €11 billion that it announced last December. The NTMA plans to hold its last bond auction of 2023 on September 14th. It typically raises between €1 billion and €1.5 billion in such auctions.

The NTMA’s funding strategy has helped mitigate the effect of higher interest rates, with the 2022 interest bill unchanged versus 2021 at €3.3 billion arising from fixing borrowing costs at historically low rates for long terms, the agency said on Wednesday.

“We expect the average interest rate on Ireland’s debt will remain at circa 1.5 per cent this year, and that the interest bill for 2023 will be at a similar level to 2022 and 2021,” the NTMA said. “Indeed, we expect the interest bill to stay relatively stable over the next three to four years.”