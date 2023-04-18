Surplus of over €12 billion likely to be estimated for State next year

The Stability Programme Update will be published by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. Image: Paul Scott

A surplus of more than €12 billion is likely to be estimated for next year when the Government publishes its latest economic forecasts and projections for the public finances later on Tuesday.

However, the huge surplus will be on a “no policy change” basis, meaning it excludes budget day decisions that will spend at least some of the available resources.

However, the figures will underline the extent to which the Government will have significant cash to spend in the budget and next year as it prepares for a general election, expected in the second half of next year or early 2025.

The expected surplus is driven by continuing strong corporation tax receipts. The projected surplus for this year is likely to be in excess of €8 billion, including transfers to the Government’s rainy day fund.

The Stability Programme Update, a key economic document required under EU rules, is due to be briefed to Ministers at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, after which it will be published by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

It is expected to predict a healthy budgetary surplus for this year based on an increase in revenues from corporation tax, income tax and VAT.

The two Ministers will hold a joint press conference following the Cabinet meeting, at which they will outline the Government’s macroeconomic forecasts for the year.

However, despite some speculation, it is understood there will be no new reserve fund announced to set aside windfall corporation tax revenues, though such a move could be on the cards in the coming months. The Government has already set aside €6 billion in a rainy-day fund.

Strong corporation tax revenues are continuing to flow into the exchequer. Already in the first three months of the year, there has been a 70 per cent increase in these figures when compared to the first quarter of last year.

The receipts under this heading were some €3.2 billion between January and March, up from €1.9 billion in the same three months last year. There were also increases in revenue from VAT and from income tax, amounting to a further €1.5 billion. In all, first-quarter tax receipts were up 14.6 per cent year on year.

Mr McGrath has said he expects corporation tax receipts this year will exceed 2022′s record €22.6 billion. He described the continued high take as “truly exceptional”.

The report is expected to state that the economic impact of the conflict of Ukraine remains a factor but it will also point to a steadying of energy and commodity prices and a slowdown in terms of inflation.