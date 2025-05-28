Georgian gem on Harcourt Street guiding at €4.5m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €4.5 million for Clonmell House, a prime Georgian building in the heart of Dublin city centre.

Located at 17 Harcourt Street and extending to 888.6sq m (8,811sq ft) across four floors over basement level, along with a mews to the rear, the building has a rich history. It served for a time as the Dublin home of The Earl of Clonmell and later, between 1908 and 1932, as the home of the Municipal Gallery of Modern Art.

The building, which is accessed via a flight of granite steps, is predominantly in office use. The basement of Clonmell House and first floor of the mews is let to Vaugirard - a designated activity company under two separate leases with the basement in use as a bar/nightclub. The car park to the rear accommodates 10 parking spaces and is accessed via Montague Lane. Both leases are for a term of 25 years from January 11th, 2016, with a passing rent of €55,700 and €8,000 respectively. The sale will not affect the tenants currently occupying the building.

Clonmell House is of traditional brick and masonry wall construction, with suspended timber stairs and floors. The building retains extensive ornate ceiling plasterwork, including period cornices and centre roses. Impressive period mantelpieces can be found throughout. The property is in walk-in condition and benefits from a passenger lift.

READ MORE

The property is highly accessible thanks to its proximity to the Luas Green- Line stops on Harcourt Street and St Stephen’s Green. Dart and mainline rail services can be accessed at Pearse Street station, a 25-minute walk away. Both the QBC (Quality Bus Corridor) and Aircoach stops are located within a 10-minute walk of the property on St Stephen’s Green.

Tom Fahy and Harry Dawson are guiding a price of €4.5 million for the property and understand that VAT is not applicable to the sale. They recommend, however, that all intending purchasers carry out their own due diligence in this regard.