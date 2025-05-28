Arrow Capital Partners seeks €9.75m for Longford logistics facility

Arrow Capital Partners, the specialist investor, developer and manager of real estate in Ireland, Europe and across the Asia-Pacific region, has retained TWM and CBRE as joint agents for the former Masterlink Logistics facility in Longford.

The property is available for sale with the benefit of vacant possession at a guide price of €9.75 million, or to let on flexible lease terms at €70 per square metre (€6.50 per square foot).

Positioned on a 9.44-acre site on the outskirts of Longford town, the building comprises a detached high-bay warehouse of 12,933.73sq m (139,225sq ft) and two-storey offices of 797.16sq m (8,580sq ft).

The warehouse is of steel-frame construction with reinforced concrete flooring and an insulated metal deck roof and is divided into ambient and bonded sections. It has a clear internal height of 9m, with access via 15 dock levellers and eight grade-level doors.

The offices are a mix of open-plan and cellular spaces and include a boardroom and canteen. Internal finishes include plastered and painted walls, suspended ceilings, recessed lighting and a combination of timber and carpet floor coverings. The property has a B2 Ber rating.

Commenting on the sale, Sarah Winters of TWM said: “We expect this asset to attract attention from occupiers, owner-occupiers, and investors, as it is seldom that such a significant development becomes available in the heart of the country. Priced at well below replacement cost, and with limited availability of modern logistics space outside the Greater Dublin Area, this is an opportunity to secure a significant operational facility.”

Stephen Mellon of CBRE said: “There has been no speculative development of such facilities in the midlands since the early 2000s. This refurbished high-bay logistics facility provides a ‘ready-to-go’ solution for logistics operators seeking space in the region. With a modern build, a high Ber rating of B2, significant parking and circulation areas and a central location near major road networks, this is a superb opportunity for logistics and industrial occupiers to either expand or establish a presence in the midlands.”