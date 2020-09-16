€5m for zoned development lands adjoining Intel’s Leixlip campus

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €5 million for a zoned development site immediately adjacent to Intel Ireland’s campus in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The lands at Collinstown extend to 12.95 acres, have 443m of frontage on to the R449, and are zoned under the Leixlip Local Area Plan 2020–2023 as ‘Objective Q’ – Enterprise & Employment. The plan aims to support the delivery of a high-quality, attractive and sustainable business campus environment on the site.

Among the uses open for consideration are industry (light), medical consultant/health centre and offices. The lands are located in close proximity to the new €3.63 billion manufacturing and fabrication facility which Intel has under development.

In terms of its accessibility the site is located just 1.5km from Leixlip Louisa Bridge train station, which offers a regular and rapid service to Connolly Station in Dublin city centre.

Exit 6 on the M4 motorway, meanwhile, is situated just 500m away, providing easy access to the M50 and the wider motorway network.

Finín O’Driscoll, who is handling the sale on behalf of Knight Frank, says: “This strategically-located holding is well positioned to take advantage of the established business presence in the area. The site represents an opportunity, subject to planning permission, to create a significant gateway development with excellent transport links on the M4 corridor.”

Further information can be obtained from the dataroom for the sale which can be accessed at www.collinstown-leixlip.com