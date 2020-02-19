Dublin city centre investment with royal seal of approval at €2.2m

When newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle popped in for a bite to eat in Delahunt in July 2018, it’s fair to say the Dublin 2 restaurant found itself a whole new contingent of potential customers from Ireland, the UK and beyond.

Awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand every year since its opening in 2016, the Camden Street eatery secured something of a royal seal of approval as the then newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined on a lunch of lamb and hake respectively.

Roll forward to today, and it look as if Delahunt will prove itself to be the main attraction once again with investors interested in the sale of 39 Camden Street. The property has been brought to the market by agent CBRE at a guide price of €2.2 million.

The ground and first floors of No 39 are occupied by Delahunt on a new 10-year lease, while the second and third floors comprise a studio and two-bed apartment, which are being offered with vacant possession. With a projected total income of around € 160,000 per annum, the guide price reflects a yield of 6.61 per cent.

Quite apart from its own well-earned reputation for excellence in food and traditional cooking methods, Delahunt, and by extension the subject property, benefits from its location on one of Dublin’s most vibrant streets with an exceptional mix of restaurants, cafes, bars and hotels. The area is well served by public transport with the Luas green running along the adjacent Harcourt Street.

Stevie Grehan of CBRE’s capital markets division says: “This is a rare opportunity for an investor to acquire an award-winning tenant on a 10-year lease. We expect there to be particular interest in both this, and the opportunity to drive rental income through the leasing of the residential units.”