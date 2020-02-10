Cancer drug approval sought, dating success and working from home

The husband of a cancer patient has written to Irish medicines regulators urging them to act quickly on approving a drug that will treat her head and neck cancer. Dominic Coyle reports.

The State commission investigating loan write-offs at the former Anglo Irish Bank is expected to require another extension beyond the end of next month. Simon Carswell has the details.

Generation Dating, a Virgin Media Television format developed from a staff ideas workshop, has been optioned in Australia after generating interest among buyers at the Mipcom marketplace in Cannes. Laura Slattery reports on an idea born at an internal staff workshop.

Glanbia shares, which slumped almost 40 per cent last year amid concerns over its division that supplies protein products for gym-goers and dieters, may be inrally if the company manages to meet market expectations with its full-year figures later this month, according to analyst at Barclays. Joe Brennan reports.

Despite the housing crisis, Irish residential building activity contracted last month, according to the latest industry survey, writes Mark Paul.

Pilita Clark advises us that working from home is not all sweetness and light.

AIB have set aside a further €300 million to compensate victims of the tracker-mortgage scandal. In studio on our Inside Business podcast to discuss what this means for the thousands of customers affected is consumer campaigner Brendan Burgess from Askaboutmoney.com and Irish Times journalist Joe Brennan. Plus Peter Hamilton is here for the business roundup with details on a major new Brown Thomas store and some controversial Ryanair ads.

