Business

Whiskey distilleries attract over one million visitors, industry group says

Irish Whiskey Association survey reports 20% jump in visitor spending, even as one-third of visitors decline tasting

More than one million people visited whiskey distilleries across Ireland in the 12 months to June, with Americans accounting for the largest number of visitors. Photograph: Getty Images
More than one million people visited whiskey distilleries across Ireland in the 12 months to June, with Americans accounting for the largest number of visitors. Photograph: Getty Images
Stephen Conneely
Mon Oct 26 2026 - 13:322 MIN READ

More than one million people visited whiskey distilleries across Ireland for the second year running, according to the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), with tourists from the United States representing the largest national cohort.

The number is up 30,000 on the previous year, the industry group said. The 1,040,00 visitors between June 2025 and June 2026 spent approximately €50 per person on average, up around 20 per cent “as more visitors choose premium distillery experiences”, the IWA said.

The Jameson Distillery in Dublin city centre remains the most popular whiskey visitor centres followed by the Old Bushmills Distillery in Co Antrim and the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, also in Dublin city centre, according to the IWA. The Midleton Distillery Experience in Co Cork and Leitrim’s Shed Distillery, where numbers jumped 20 per cent, were also popular with visitors.

“Distillery experiences and visitor centres have become an established part of Ireland’s tourism offering” the findings from its annual survey confirm, the association said, with numbers and spending outpacing general growth in the tourism sector.

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“Distilleries are drawing people interested in Ireland’s heritage, culture and craftsmanship, as well as those seeking a tasting experience”, the IWA added, noting over a third of sightseers do not consume alcohol during their visit.

Irish people represented the second highest nationality among distillery visitors after Americans, followed by Britons, Germans and French.

“Reaching one million visitors for the second year in a row shows that Irish whiskey tourism has real staying power, and that is down to the innovation and resilience of our distilleries and visitor centres,” said Eoin Ó Catháin, director of the Irish Whiskey Association.

“Visitors are spending more and travelling further, bringing that value into rural communities across the island,” he said. “Since we launched the Irish Whiskey Way last November, it has given visitors a new way to discover our distilleries”.

“With continued support from Government, State agencies and our tourism partners, Irish Whiskey can play an even bigger role in growing tourism in every region of Ireland,” Ó Catháin said.

The IWA promotes an Irish Whiskey Way, a route of 28 distilleries open to visitors across Ireland, divided into five separate regions.

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Stephen Conneely

Stephen Conneely is a journalist with The Irish Times
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