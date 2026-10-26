Markets

Meta plans $95bn stock offering to bankroll AI expansion

Chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom will act as cornerstone investors

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta warned investors it would need to raise 'hundreds of billions of dollars' over several years to fund its bet on AI. Photograph: Minh Connors/Bloomberg
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta warned investors it would need to raise 'hundreds of billions of dollars' over several years to fund its bet on AI. Photograph: Minh Connors/Bloomberg
Tim Bradshaw
Mon Oct 26 2026 - 11:471 MIN READ

Meta is planning to raise $95 Billion (€85 billion) in a stock offering to fuel its massive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, backed by chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom, who will act as cornerstone investors.

The parent of Instagram and WhatsApp last week reported a 26 per cent jump in sales in the third quarter, ahead of analysts’ estimates, and projected capital spending of up to $145 billion this year, as it warned investors it would need to raise “hundreds of billions of dollars” over several years to fund its bet on AI.

The news sent shares in Mark Zuckerberg’s social media group tumbling by 7 per cent on Thursday.

Meta kicked off that fundraising process on Monday with a plan to raise $35 billion in underwritten public equity offerings. It also plans to raise a further $60 billion via an “at the market” programme.

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“AI is creating significant opportunities for Meta across its core business and new products and services,” the Silicon Valley company said. “Meta’s AI investments are already generating tangible returns through increased engagement, improved advertising performance and increased monetisation.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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