Business

Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin checks in again with a profit

Company behind the five-star facility on St Stephen’s Green made a return last year of €1.6m

The company’s staff numbers declined to 200 from 211 a year earlier.
The company’s staff numbers declined to 200 from 211 a year earlier.
Thu Oct 22 2026 - 18:071 MIN READ

The company behind the five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin returned to profit last year, latest accounts show.

Filings for Ampleforth Ltd show that it made a profit of €1.6 million in the year to the end of December 2025. This marked a turnaround on the previous year when the company recorded a loss of €1.3 million.

Turnover rose by 10 per cent to €22.2 million as the business concluded a three-year refurbishment of the hotel in the first half of the year.

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“The programme, which incorporated both bedrooms and common areas, has enhanced the guest experience and improved the energy efficiency of the building,” the directors’ report states.

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“Trading performance has strengthened during the year, with improved occupancy and room yield reflecting the enhanced offering and the return to full inventory availability.”

The company’s staff numbers declined to 200 from 211 a year earlier, while its total payroll costs reduced by 18.5 per cent to €7.5 million.

Ampleforth is controlled by Michael Holland.

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