Complacency led to energy squeeze in Republic, conference told

Microsoft’s Grange Castle data centre campus in west Dublin. Complacency created the energy squeeze in the Republic that has ignited controversy over data centres and is hindering investment, a tech industry veteran told a conference on Thursday. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Complacency created the energy squeeze in the Republic that has ignited controversy over data centres and is hindering investment, a tech industry veteran told a conference on Thursday.

The State plans to spend more than €20 billion tackling bottlenecks in the national electricity grid and energy networks.

The Republic became “complacent” following its success in luring the high-tech industry here in the nineties, Gary Watson, managing director, Stellanor Data Centres, told Digital Infrastructure Ireland’s conference in Dublin.

“There’s no two ways of saying that,” said Watson, who has worked in the Irish tech industry since the 1990s, including on the Global Crossing telecoms connection that tied the Republic to the US, helping to pave the way for the sector’s growth here.

“The grid did not invest on time, at the right time,” he said, adding that it became increasingly challenging to get industry and relevant Government departments to talk to each other as problems emerged.

“After 35 years of spare grid capacity, we saw what was coming and we sat and did nothing,” said Watson.

The resulting “negative narrative” came from Government, which wanted to shift the blame, he argued.

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“I think Ireland is a challenging place to invest right now,” he cautioned. “Capital is competitive, it’s not loyal to one nation.”

IDA Ireland executive director, Donal Travers, who took part in the same panel discussion with Watson, noted that the State had a stable grid up to five or six years ago “when it hit the skids”.

He acknowledged that the Republic was beginning to catch up. “It’s taking a long time, we would like it to move faster from an IDA perspective,” he added.

Travers noted that the Government planned record investment in the electricity system, but stressed that there were no easy solutions to the problems.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Jack Chambers, pointed out that the Government had earmarked €3.5 billion for EirGrid and ESB Networks from National Development Plan funds.

That will be in addition to the €18.9 billion total investment that regulators approved for both companies under a plan that runs from this year to 2030, he added.

“The electricity grid is the backbone of everything we want to achieve in building new homes and investment,” Chambers added.

Meanwhile, the value of business done abroad by Irish building and engineering companies could hit €8 billion this year, with data centres approaching €3 billion of that, according to Fergus McMahon, head of high-tech construction at State agency, Enterprise Ireland.