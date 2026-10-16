Irish exports to US fall by €1.2 billion, CSO finds

The value of exported goods from Ireland to the United States fell by €1.2 billion between July and August this year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has found. The total value of exports from Ireland were down €3 billion during the same period.

While the US remained the State’s largest country-to-country trading partner, Irish exports across the Atlantic have steadily declined in recent months and years.

Goods valuing €3.8 billion were exported from Ireland to the US in August, a notable decrease of 24 per cent from €5 billion exported in July, according to CSO research.

While August is typically a lighter trading month, annual comparisons only further demonstrate Ireland’s falling trade with the US: €4.1 billion worth of goods were exported in August 2025 and €6.7 billion in the same month in 2024.

Elsewhere, the value of Ireland’s total exports also appeared to tighten: down 15.87 per cent from €18.9 billion in July to €15.9 billion in August. Some €7 billion of August’s exports went to Europe, with €1.8 going to Britain and €3.3 to the rest of the world.

Among the State’s most valuable export markets in August were: chemical products (€8.6 billion), machinery and transport equipment (€3.4 billion) and “miscellaneous manufactured articles”, which includes, but is not limited to, electrical equipment, travel goods, clothing, and professional apparatuses (€1.7 billion).

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Meanwhile, imports have also appeared to slip. A total of €12.9 billion worth of goods were imported into the State in August – €1.8 billion of which came from the US, a €200 million drop from the previous month, according to the CSO.

A further €3.7 billion worth of imports came into the country from across Europe, €1.9 billion from Britain and €5.5 billion coming from the rest of the world.

Machinery and transport equipment was the most valuable import (€5.2 billion), with chemical products in second place at €3.4 billion and miscellaneous manufactured articles trailing behind at €1.4 billion.