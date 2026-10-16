CoreWeave debt scare rattles markets as Asian stocks bounce

Comments by Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang defending the financial position of CoreWeave eased pressure on chip stocks. Photograph: Getty Images

Asian stocks rebounded on Friday following heavy selling in the previous session when investors dumped tech shares as questions about cloud company CoreWeave’s debt ‌pile fuelled worries about the financing driving the AI boom.

Bond markets stabilised after yields plunged on Thursday as traders bought up Treasuries and other safe-haven sovereign debt. The dollar limped towards its first weekly loss ​in five weeks as lower US yields eroded the currency’s appeal.

Shares of Nvidia-backed CoreWeave recovered some composure on Thursday after starting the session by extending Wednesday’s 15.5 per cent slump amid reports that its bond yields had reached highs associated with distressed debt, triggering a broad, AI-centred equity selloff globally.

Pressure on chip stocks eased following comments by Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang, who defended the financial position of CoreWeave.

“CoreWeave’s financial strength is improving every day,” Huang told reporters at a Stockholm event, adding that he does not see a need for Nvidia to backstop the company. “I’m optimistic. Their cost of capital is actually decreasing.”

Analysts ⁠have pointed to pressure on memory maker shares this week ​after China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) reported progress on a next-generation DRAM architecture that could intensify ​competition with established manufacturers.

“Global markets are getting very noisy once again after a period of low volatility: Wall Street is whipsawing, bond yields are swinging, currency markets are ‌doing backflips, and commodity prices are running in multiple directions,” Kyle Rodda, ​a markets analyst at Capital, wrote in a client note.

“Global markets could potentially be in for a protracted period of this sort of volatility,” with ⁠tech company earnings announcements due in the coming weeks, and markets also attempting ⁠to discern the trajectory of US ​and other major economies’ interest rates, he said.

Following the slump, Japan’s tech-heavy Nikkei made back some of Thursday’s near 5 per cent tumble as it rose 1.8 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 2.8 per cent, following a nearly 8 per cent plunge.

Taiwan’s stock benchmark rose 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.1 per cent. Mainland Chinese blue chips edged 0.3 per cent higher.

Indonesia’s equity benchmark slumped 11 per cent after MSCI said ​the country’s stock market is no longer worthy of “emerging market” status, and is preparing to cut it from a suite of products tracked by global investors, a major setback likely to send money fleeing.

Brent crude futures eased 0.74 per cent to $105.14 (€93.66) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.6 per cent to $97.33.

Crude oil edged ‌lower as investors weighed Middle East risks and possible US steps to ease restrictions on the world’s “shadow fleet” of tankers.

The Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions on some so-called shadow fleet vessels that ​have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global ​freight rates, a US official said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis and renewed attacks on ships in the region have supported prices. - Reuters