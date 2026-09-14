Pension coverage concerns and Lowry’s business interests

Shane Lowry walks on the fifth hole on day four of the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Shane Lowry won the Irish Open in some style this weekend but the Offalyman has more on his plate than just golf. Peter Flanagan looks at how he manages his business interests off the golf course.

The number of people with private pensions has risen significantly over the past year, but less than half believe they will be able to afford a good standard of living in retirement, new research from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) suggests. Conor Pope has the story.

In his column, economist John FitzGerald wonders why the Central Statistics Office doesn’t explain the underlying factors causing Ireland’s wildly fluctuating GDP numbers. “This would help outsiders watching not just Ireland, but the wider euro zone,” FitzGerald says.

The annual policy conference of the Dublin Economics Workshop took place in Wexford at the weekend and one of the more interesting observations came from Kevin Dillon, the head of policy and research with homebuilder Glenveagh. Dillon said if the push to zone more land for housing continues as planned, we’ll have a land bank that could facilitate one million additional homes by 2040.

In an opinion piece, architect Tony Reddy argues that housing supply won’t magically increase simply because councils set higher density targets.

In his Your Money Q&A column, deputy editor Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader who has been left a share of a property in Spain.

In her weekly column, Financial Times journalist Pilita Cark writes on the preference of some employees to work while plugged into headphones. She notes that novelist Elif Shafak writes while listening to heavy metal. Clark says office managers should “restrain the urge to judge your headphone-clad staff badly”.

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