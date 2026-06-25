Online investment platform Trading 212 to create 40 jobs in Dublin

At the opening of Trading 212's Irish operation were Mukid Chowdhury, Group CEO, Trading 212, Zoe Sweeney, International Financial Services, IDA Ireland, Denis Curran, Head of International Financial Services, IDA Ireland, and Michael Byrne, CEO, Trading 212 Ireland.

Online investing platform Trading 212 is to create 40 jobs in Dublin over the next three years.

The jobs come as part of the company’s plan to establish a new European hub in Ireland’s capital.

The 40 high-value roles will include specialist positions across trading, risk, compliance, finance, technology and operations.

Trading 212 is a fintech investment platform that enables users to trade stocks, ETF, forex and commodities through mobile apps.

Headquartered in London, they employ more than 750 people globally, and have 5 million customers across the UK, EU, Australia, and other markets.

According to Trading 212, the Irish team will support core regulated activities across risk, compliance, trading, operations and technology.

The new office at Sobo Works, Windmill Lane will serve as a strategic EU regulatory and capital markets hub, said the company.

“Dublin is central to Trading 212’s international growth,” said Michael Byrne, chief executive of Trading 212 Ireland.

“As our hub for equity, ETF and CFD execution, Ireland gives us world-class regulatory infrastructure, deep talent, and a position bridging Europe’s two most important financial markets,” he added.

The new hub in Dublin will be the company’s first operation in Ireland and has been back by IDA Ireland.

The establishment of their Irish operation comes following authorisation by the Central Bank of Ireland in December.

According to Trading 212, the new hub will play a critical role in delivering and supporting a multi-asset execution function and will help strengthen the company’s European regulated operations and governance capabilities.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke said the expansion “reinforces Ireland’s reputation as a gateway for innovation-driven firms”.