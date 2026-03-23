Irish digital services provider Auxilion to invest €1.5m in advisory service

Irish digital services provider Auxilion is to invest €1.5 million in its advisory services practices with the hiring of 12 people before the end of next year.

The group said the move was coming on the back of “increased regulatory complexity”, while demand for governance, risk and compliance expertise has driven interest in cloud-based, automated solutions for Irish businesses.

With heightened market demand, the company is forecasting customer revenues to increase by €5 million this year.

“This growth will be driven by a strengthened digital services portfolio, with the practice offering in-depth strategic guidance covering digital readiness, strategic project portfolio management, in addition to IT service operations and resilience,” it said.

The expansion is part of Auxilion’s three-year strategy, which includes a €10 million investment to enhance the company’s digital services offering, broader business capabilities, and digital technology portfolio.

In the past 12 months, the company has recruited more than 30 new staff to bolster its commercial operations, leadership team, and digital capabilities.

Auxilion chief executive Patrick Jordan said: “As organisations accelerate their digital transformation, the need for strong governance, risk and compliance frameworks has never been greater.

“In an increasingly complex global landscape – marked by regulatory change, cybersecurity threats, and economic uncertainty - governance, risk and compliance is becoming the foundation that enables companies to operate with confidence and scale safely.”